GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state Senate has passed a bill that could help pay for an amphitheater and soccer stadium in Grand Rapids.

The Michigan Senate passed House Bill 5048 Wednesday. Because it was slightly amended, it now returns to the House.

The bill would allow Grand Rapids to impose a 2% hotel tax and Kent County to impose an 8% hotel tax. Voters would need to approve the taxes.

“It’s basically a user fee. When someone is visiting from outside of the town, or the region they will pay a per-night, per-room tax,” Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Government Affairs Joshua Lunger told News 8.

The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce said the hotel tax would be transformative for the city, helping to fund an amphitheater, soccer stadium and more.