GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Senator Gary Peters was in Grand Rapids Friday, advocating for federal grant programs for fire stations.

The senator talked about his efforts in Washington to make sure those programs are extended. The Grand Rapids Fire Department has received more than $8 million in the past 10 years from federal grants.

Peters underscored what the grants mean to Michigan communities during his visit.

“None of this equipment is cheap. We didn’t talk about the cost of some of these fire engines, but these are incredibly expensive pieces of equipment that do highly specialized work and it can be a real strain on budgets,” Peters said. “It is incredibly important also for small and rural fire departments that simply often can’t afford anything like that and yet they have car crashes in their communities too and they have buildings that burn.”

Sen. Peters said he expects bipartisan support for his bills once they leave committee.