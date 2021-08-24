Semi falls off overpass in downtown GR, crashes onto ground below

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck drove off an overpass in downtown Grand Rapids, falling several feet onto the ground below.

It appears the semi-truck went over the barrier on the ramp from southbound US-131 to westbound I-196 and fell near Turner Avenue.

The ramp from southbound US-131 to westbound I-196 and Turner Avenue are closed as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

#BREAKING: A semi-truck has fallen over the barrier on the ramp from SB US-131 to WB I-196 onto the grass near Turner. We’re working to figure out if anyone was hurt. I’ll have the latest coming up on Daybreak @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/gWlprzhgcW — Dana Whyte (@dwhytereports) August 24, 2021

It’s unknown what led to the crash and if there are any reports of injuries.

State police are investigating the crash.

News 8 has a crew working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.