Semi falls off overpass in downtown GR, crashes onto ground below

Grand Rapids

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck drove off an overpass in downtown Grand Rapids, falling several feet onto the ground below.

It appears the semi-truck went over the barrier on the ramp from southbound US-131 to westbound I-196 and fell near Turner Avenue.

The ramp from southbound US-131 to westbound I-196 and Turner Avenue are closed as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

It’s unknown what led to the crash and if there are any reports of injuries.

State police are investigating the crash.

News 8 has a crew working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Growing Grand Rapids and Beyond

More Growing Grand Rapids and beyond

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links