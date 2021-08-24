Semi falls off overpass in downtown GR, crashes onto ground below

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck drove off an overpass in downtown Grand Rapids, falling several feet onto the ground below.
It appears the semi-truck went over the barrier on the ramp from southbound US-131 to westbound I-196 and fell near Turner Avenue.
The ramp from southbound US-131 to westbound I-196 and Turner Avenue are closed as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.
It’s unknown what led to the crash and if there are any reports of injuries.
State police are investigating the crash.
