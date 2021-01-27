Sekou Smith remembered for passion, love for basketball

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sekou Smith, a Grand Rapids native who worked his dream job reporting the game of basketball, died Tuesday at the age of 48.

Longtime friends of Smith have fond memories of watching him cover basketball as an on-air personality at NBA TV.

“I would always stop and say wow, he made it,” Markeith Large said.

Smith died of complications from COVID-19.

“He was serious about taking the necessary precautions,” Large said. “I have it written in texts that he wasn’t playing with it.”

The pair became close friends while attending Jackson State University in Mississippi.

An undated courtesy high school senior photo of Sekou Smith while attending Grand Rapids Central High School.

“He would buy every magazine and he would read every magazine the day he got them,” Large said. “He was like a human encyclopedia.”

Smith, a 1990 graduate of Grand Rapids Central High School, first covered the NBA at the Indianapolis Star. He eventually wrote for NBA.com before transitioning to an on-air role at NBA TV.

Former WOOD TV8 sports anchor Matt Winer saw Smith’s passion for the NBA up close. The two worked together at NBA TV for more than a decade.

“He was very cognizant of what he was able to do and how lucky he was to be able to do it, ” Winer said. “Really loved the subject matter.”



Winer, who recalls conversations with Smith about University of Michigan athletics and their ties to Grand Rapids, says learning about Smith’s passing was tough.

“Just brutal, brutal news,” Winer said. “Hard to be at work and hard to think of something as trivial as basketball.”

Smith is survived by his wife and three kids.