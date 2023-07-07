GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is facing a federal drug charge after police say they found a stash of drugs in his Grand Rapids home, including more than two pounds of fentanyl and a pound of cocaine.

Michael Ruffin has been locked up since his arrest in early May. It came after a police investigation which led to a search of his apartment, located off Three Mile Road NE east of Fuller Avenue.

Ruffin, 32, was under investigation by the Kent Area Narcotics Enforcement Team for the sale and delivery of cocaine, according to court records. During a search of his residence, officers located drug packaging material, drug press machines and an electronic scale, court records show.

Officers found fentanyl, cocaine and more than seven ounces of methamphetamine, court records show. Officers also found two stolen handguns, according to the records.

Ruffin was charged with three felony drug violations, two weapons offenses and a high court misdemeanor for maintaining a drug house. The case is pending in Kent County Circuit Court.

Because of prior felony convictions, he was precluded from possessing firearms.

Felony information filed July 7 in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids charges Ruffin with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

“He kept them in the home because he intended to sell them to other people for money,’’ the government wrote in court documents. The drug offense carries a term of up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Defense attorney Mark Dodge declined comment.