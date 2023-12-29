GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man is being held on a $1 million bond, accused in a June 2022 shooting on the city’s Southeast Side that left two men dead.

Dangelo Cordero Bankhead, 27, is charged with two counts of open murder and three weapons offenses stemming from the deadly shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Street just east of Eastern Avenue SE.

Police earlier said the shooting stemmed from a “small and petty’’ disagreement.

The victims, identified as Freddie James Lusk Jr. and Tony Dwayne Vaughn, died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Grand Rapids police were dispatched to the area about 2:35 a.m. on June 23, 2022, on a report of a shooting. Investigators say the shooting followed a confrontation between the victims and others.

Grand Rapids police respond to a deadly shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Street near Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Security footage from a gas station at the intersection of MLK and Eastern shows the two victims in the parking lot minutes before the shooting, court records show.

Lusk appears to have had an argument with a man wearing a ski mask and a distinctive backpack while they were in the gas station lot, court records show.

The man with the backpack, according to court records, was identified as Deiontreay D. Craft. He was charged a year ago in the slayings. Craft was with two others, including one who was identified as Bankhead, court records show.

“Security footage showed that Craft and Bankhead were both armed with handguns that they had kept concealed on their person,’’ a Grand Rapids detective wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

A Dec. 18, 2023, booking photo of Dangelo Bankhead from the Kent County Correctional Facility. An Aug. 9, 2022, booking photo of Deiontreay Craft from the Kent County Correctional Facility.

As Lusk and Vaughn walked across the parking lot, they were followed and another confrontation ensued, court records show.

“Lusk and Craft have another face-to-face interaction before all parties leave camera view to the east which is in the direction of where the shooting happens,’’ the detective wrote. “The shooting occurs minutes later.’’

A man who was interviewed by police identified Bankhead and Craft as having fired shots at the victims, court records show.

Projectiles recovered from one of the bodies indicated they “were fired from at least two different firearms.’’

Bankhead, who was arrested two weeks ago, has an appearance next week in Grand Rapids District Court. He remains locked up on a $1 million bond. Craft, 26, was charged with murder last December. His case was bound over to Kent County Circuit Court. A trial date for Craft has been set for spring.