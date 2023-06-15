975 Ottawa Avenue NW in Grand Rapids, which will become The Rec Room. (June 15, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After spending the better part of the last three decades in China and more recently California, Mark Secchia decided it was time to come home to the place that his father, the late Peter Secchia, often referred to as the center of the universe.

“It had a tug on everybody and that’s what kind of tugged us back,” Mark Secchia said.

Like his father — the businessman, philanthropist and U.S. ambassador to Italy under President George H.W. Bush who died in 2020 — Mark Secchia wants to bring something unique to Grand Rapids. So he is sinking up to $7.5 million into an old building on Ottawa Avenue NW south of Leonard Street to turn it into a bocce ball-themed entertainment venue named the Rec Room.

The venue is being created inside what 110 years ago was the powerhouse and social room for the Berkey and Gay furniture factory. It feature nods to both family and Grand Rapids traditions.

“In the main restaurant, we have almost 30-foot ceilings in here,” Secchia said as he showed off the building’s main floor Thursday. “Outdoors, we’ll have we’ll have two lanes of washer toss. Inside, we’re going to have seven darts bays where they have darts, but we’ll also have those bimini rings, too — the one on the string with the hook where you try to throw it at it. And then we’re going to do some different things. A pool table in another room.”

The now-empty swimming pool area on the second floor from when the building was a fitness center is where Italian craftsmen will be brought to Grand Rapids to build the bocce lanes.

It’s a game that’s something of a tradition in the Secchia family.

“Well, you’re kind of talking to a big deal: 1987, my dad and I won the Sons of Italy Bocce Festival,” Secchia said.

Corporate retreats will be the focus of the bocce lanes, but the public will have a chance to give it a roll, too.

“Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays we’ll have bocce leagues. Then if you and your friends want to play, you can book a court,” Secchia said.

Along with the bocce courts, there’s events space for up to 2,000 people. There will also be both garage and surface parking.

The Rec Room’s restaurant will also feature a taste of Grand Rapids’ past, with the menu featuring old favorites from area restaurants no longer available.

“My personal favorite was an old chicken Pisano from Pietro’s, which I also have a family connection there. So we’re just trying find out who owns these brands,” Secchia said.

Secchia call the concept “dinner-tainment.”

“The idea is you do eat and drink, but maybe you move around and you get involved and do some social sharing and just have some fun while you’re out,” Secchia said.

He hopes to have the venue open for business sometime next year.