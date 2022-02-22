Secchia family helping keep GR green with donation

Peter Secchia stands next to a statue of himself at Millennium Park after it was unveiled on July 23, 2019. (File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids city parks is benefiting from a big donation from the family of Peter and Joan Secchia.

On Tuesday, the city commission’s fiscal committee accepted a $300,000 donation from the Secchia Family Charitable Trust.

The money will help cover the cost of annual maintenance at DeVos Tribute Garden on Coit near the bridge over I-196, and for flowering cherry trees planted along the Grand River.

“His commitment was absolutely incredible. He was a generous man,” said Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss.

The donation is the latest of several donations that Secchia, the local businessman and philanthropist who died in 2020, made to help keep the city green over the years.

“One of his wishes upon his death was to continue that commitment. It’s something that I’m very grateful for, but honestly we all should continue to be grateful for,” said Bliss.

The $300,000 will be paid out in annual checks of $15,000 through 2041.