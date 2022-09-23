GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Are you looking for a fun, educational activity for your child to do this October? The Grand Rapids Public Museum is holding four Saturday Investigation Education Classes and seats are filling up fast.

After getting positive feedback last year, GRPM is holding four “small-group, hands-on learning experiences led by enthusiastic Museum Educators,” the museum’s website said. The classes are open for children ages 8 and older as well as their parents and guardians.

“We encourage kids to attend with their guardians to make some awesome interdisciplinary family memories,” Erin Koren, GRPM director of education, said.

The classes will take place from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and will feature a variety of topics including science, history and culture:

Oct. 1: AR Time Travelers This exclusive tablet-based augmented reality game guides you through the Streets of Old Grand Rapids exhibit with a detailed recreation of the city in the 1890s.

Oct. 8: Art + Inspiration M.C. Escher’s Universe is an immersive show in the Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium and brings his art studio to life. After the show, participants will create their own Escher-inspired artwork.

Oct. 15: Amazing Adaptations This guided exhibit exploration will investigate skulls, turtle shells, butterflies and plants from the museum’s collections. Participants will understand the adaptations plants and animals use to hunt, hide and move with a focus on the species that live in West Michigan.

Oct. 22: What’s in your River? Participants will become environmental scientists for the day and learn what’s in the Grand River while measuring the water quality. Be prepared to get your hands dirty and wear clothes that can get dirty or wet.



“For these classes, we want them to feel very intimate. We want to be able to have our staff give strong attention to all of the participants so they do have a max size of 20,” Koren said, adding that this includes both kids and adults.

Tickets are $2 with general admission. After the class, participants are encouraged to explore the rest of the museum, which in addition to its normal items has a number of temporary exhibits.

“The Art and Inspiration bleeds beautifully into our Fashion and Nature exhibit where we have a history of textiles as well as nature-inspired fashion designs from local designers. We also have a new exhibit coming up… we’re going to be exploring the power of poison. It’s going to be a huge exhibit coming from us from the American Museum of Natural History,” Sara Olson, GRPM marketing manager, said.

Koren said the seats are filling up for the classes. Anyone who would like to attend is asked to register here.