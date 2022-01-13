Search still on for missing Detroit teen spotted in GR

Kiara Baker, 15, has been missing since Nov. 21. (courtesy)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are still searching for a missing teenager who was sighted in Grand Rapids on Dec. 27.

Kiara Rose Baker was reported missing after she left the Detroit Behavioral Facility on Nov. 28, according to a graphic shared by the Grand Rapids Police Department on Twitter.

She was last seen in Grand Rapids by Hall Street Party store in a red SUV GMC model.

At the time, she was wearing a turquoise hooded sweatshirt, gray pajama pants and gray Nike flip-flops. She has scars on her upper thighs and lower arms. She also has a medical condition that requires medication, according to the post.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400, Detroit Police at 313.569.5900, 1.800.THE.LOST (800.843.5678) or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.