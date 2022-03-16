GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for the driver who crashed a stolen car in Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said around 2:30 a.m. that a Grand Rapids police officer noticed the stolen vehicle driving near Fuller Avenue and I-196.

The driver sped off. The stolen car was later found after it crashed near the intersection of Knapp Street and Ball Avenue. Authorities searched the area, but the driver was not found.

The vehicle was stolen around 9:15 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Saffron Lane SE and Billings Court SE by the Crossings Apartment in Gaines Township, south of Kentwood.

The sheriff’s office said the armed carjacking happened in the area of Saffron Lane SE and Billings Court SE by the Crossings Apartments in Gaines Township.

The victim, a 58-year-old woman, had just got home and parked her car in the carport when two men approached her. One suspect pointed a gun at her while the other grabbed the keys from a lanyard she was wearing around her neck, KCSO told News 8.

The two suspects were described as men in their late teens to early 20s. They were wearing dark-colored clothing and surgical masks.

The victim was not hurt.

The sheriff’s office and Wyoming Department of Public Safety said investigators are looking into whether the case is connected to an attempted carjacking at a Menards in Wyoming Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.