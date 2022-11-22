GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Calvin University is looking for its first head football coach.

The university announced in October it would be adding a football program. A search committee — co-chaired by Jim Timmer, Calvin’s director of athletics, and Noah Toly, the school’s provost — is aiming to recommend a candidate in January of 2023, the school said in a Tuesday release.

“We expect all of our coaches to be committed followers of Christ, who will push our student athletes to be excellent in the classroom, on the field, track, or court, and in their character,” Timmer said in the release. “Our student-athletes can expect the person we hire to be Calvin’s head football coach to uphold those same values.”

The new head coach will be the ‘architect’ for the program, the school said. Anyone interested in applying for the position or playing on the team can get more information at calvin.edu.

Along with a football program, the school is also adding women’s acrobatics and tumbling and men’s volleyball.