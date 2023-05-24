GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Memorial Day is almost here and efforts are underway in West Michigan to honor our fallen heroes.

Dozens of scout troops and community members met Wednesday at Michigan Veteran Homes Cemetery in Grand Rapids to plant thousands of American flags — 5,000 to be exact.

It was an evening to honor, remember and pay respect to the fall soldiers.

“We are here honoring for Memorial Day,” said TJ Corbett, District Executive for the Eagle Spirit District of the Scouts. “We have the Scouts coming out and a bunch of people from the community and family members to place flags on the graves of those who have passed. The scouts are just historically a part of it, and we like to continue that tradition.”

Many young troops from across the area gathered. They said they were happy to see people their age supporting the veterans.

“It shows more how the younger generation cares,” said Erika Emery, a girl scout. “It shows that they’re paying their respects.”

“I think it’s a good thing to see a bunch of young people here,” said boy scout Gabriel Bajema. “Every year, there’s more and more showing up. More people are taking advantage of being here to help support veterans.”

One by one, flags were planted into the ground. Organizer said as each year passes, they see more and more people come out to the event.

“We had 50 more people sign up overnight from last night to this morning,” said Corbett. “I told the kids before they showed up, they had to come and bundle up five bundles of 10 flags and then they could go get a hot dog. It was just many hands make for light work.”