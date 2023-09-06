GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The “September 11th Community Day of Remembrance and Scout Salute” will mark the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States.

A daylong salute will begin at sunrise on the plaza outside the Gerald R. Ford Museum in Grand Rapids. Color guards from the Grand Rapids police and fire departments will raise the flag to half-staff.

The Salvation Army Band is scheduled to perform at 5:30 a.m., followed by a program of speakers. The final salute will take place at 7:59 a.m., followed by echo taps to close the event at sundown. For a full list of events in Grand Rapids and around the state, visit the Michigan Crossroads Council, Boy Scouts of America Facebook Page.