SCOTUS rules against GR man in excessive force suit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The U.S. Supreme Court has put an end to a Grand Rapids man’s lawsuit against two federal officers who tackled and punched him after mistaking him for a home invasion suspect.

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously against James King, citing conflicts between his first lawsuit, which was dismissed, and an amended one, which made it through the Court of Appeals.

In July 2014, King, then a student at Grand Valley State University, was walking to his internship in Grand Rapids when he was approached by two officers in plainclothes who were looking for a home invasion suspect.

They asked for his name and then his wallet. King tried to run, saying he thought he was getting mugged. The officers tackled and then punched him.

King was charged with resisting officers but was acquitted.