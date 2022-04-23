GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Aspiring musicians will have a chance to develop their talents at a new music school that’s opening on Monday.

School of Rock welcomed guests for tours and mini lessons Saturday afternoon. The music school located at Breton Village is the sixth location across the state and the only one in West Michigan.

“I’m just excited that we have this here in Grand Rapids,” Arlene Harris said.

The space offers 7 individual rooms for one-on-one lessons. There are also three rehearsal rooms, a student lounge area and brand-new instruments and sound systems.

“The kids are learning actual songs. They are learning songs they hear on the radio by famous artists and they do that from day one, so we call it song-first methodology,” School of Rock Grand Rapids General Manager, Joshua Ereyer said.

Ereyer explained the program is more than just about the songs. It’s about creating something special with other students in the program.

It’s primarily centered around Rock-n-Roll but students can also learn other genres of music.

“The thing that separates us from other music schools is that we really concentrate on the group aspect of music. So, we believe strongly the great part about music is playing it together,” Ereyer said.

Some of the youth that came out said they’re looking forward to becoming the next star.

“I’m excited to try all the instruments. I’m excited to find out what I’m good at and what I like,” Lux Iquagwu said.

If you are interested in the program, click here.