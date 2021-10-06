School leaders encourage students to show up for Count Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wednesday, Oct. 6 is Count Day, when all public schools in Michigan count how many students show up and get funding for each one from the state.

Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Leadriane Roby says while she encourages students to show up to school every day, Count Day is extra important. For each student who does show up to school, the district receives $8,700.

This money is used for programming, curriculum, teaching, supplies and other things the district needs to help students succeed. There are two Count Days per year, but this one counts for 90% of district funding, while the other one in February only counts for 10%.

Roby says she wants this day to set the standard for the rest of the school year.

“It’s one day of course, but every day is important for students to be in attendance for school because it has impact on how they understand and they’re engaging in the curriculum,” said Roby. “Come to school every day. School is important. We have worked very hard to have our young people in school and we want them here. We want them to have the best school year possible.”

Roby says if your child is sick and can’t come to school on Count Day, you should still call the office to let them know, so it’s counted as an excused absence.