School bus shot at in Grand Rapids; no injuries reported

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Grand Rapids say a school bus was shot at on the city’s southeast side Monday.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on Kalamazoo Avenue near 36th Street.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says an officer saw someone in a moving vehicle shooting at another moving vehicle. The officer was in a private vehicle at the time and did not have the ability to interact with the suspect vehicle.

The officer provided information in real time for patrol units in the area.

Shortly after, police say several witnesses called to report seeing the incident.

A Dean Transportation school bus was hit in the crossfire. One student was on the bus. No injuries were reported.

The initial two vehicles had not been found Monday evening.

Anyone with information can contact GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.