School bus, pickup collide in Grand Rapids; no injuries reported

No injuries were reported following a crash involving a school bus. (Jan. 19, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — No injuries were reported following a Wednesday morning crash involving a Plymouth Christian bus.

Just before 8 a.m., emergency crews were sent to Leonard Street NE and Leffingwell Avenue NE on reports of a crash involving a school bus.

Responding crews report finding a Plymouth Christian bus, with an unspecified number of students onboard, and a pickup truck that had a damaged frontend.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

No injuries were reported following a crash involving a school bus. (Jan. 19, 2022)

No injuries were reported, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The students were transferred to another school bus and were taken to school.

Police initially said that it was a Kent Intermediate School District bus but later said it was a Plymouth Christian school bus.