SB US-131 crash causes traffic backups in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash involving a semi-truck on US-131 caused traffic backups in downtown Grand Rapids Friday moring.
It happened shortly before 6 a.m. on southbound US-131 near I-196.
The right two lanes were blocked as crews work to clear up spilled fuel. The lane closures caused traffic backups near downtown Grand Rapids.
The lanes were blocked for more than three hours, but have since reopened.
It’s unknown if there were any injuries.