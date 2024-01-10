GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Seven years after it closed, beloved Italian restaurant Mangiamo reopened its doors in Grand Rapids’ East Hills neighborhood Wednesday.

“The community was asking for it. It was a staple and they loved it, and we like making the community happy,” Chad Larson, the restaurant’s new general manager, said.

The Gilmore Group fine dining restaurant on Lake Drive near Diamon Avenue closed in 2017. It was replaced by Paddock Place, which used the mansion location as a catering and event space.

“It was time. It was time to bring the mansion back to life with people and great food and a great atmosphere,” Larson said. “We have amped up the interior a little bit. Made it a little bit swankier, a little bit cozier and just really worked on the menu.”

While former diners may recognize some staples, like the “baseball” meatball and the chicken piccata, the restaurant has modernized its menu and drinks to keep up with ever-evolving food trends.

The downstairs wine cave was also renovated and designed by Morgan Gilmore, who will help staff the cocktail lounge Thursday through Saturday.

“Everybody that came into this space said, ‘Gosh, this place needs to be more of a whiskey bar or a cocktail lounge.’ And that’s kind of what the community asked for. And we were like, ‘Yeah. That’s right. Let’s do that,'” Larson said.

Mangiamo had 120 reservations on the books for its Wednesday grand reopening, but Larson said it would still take walk-ins.

The mansion was built in 1873 by lumber baron Augustus Paddock. It’s now on the National Register of Historic Places.