GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This winter, the Grand Rapids Downtown Market is bringing a world-renowned European Christmas tradition to West Michigan.

Thousands of Christmas lights, fresh greenery, local, regional and national vendors as well as a variety of entertainment will take over the Downtown Market’s parking lot five months from Saturday, Nov. 17 to Dec. 23, for the first-ever Grand Rapids Christkindl Markt.

“… It’s going to be an amazing treat for the West Michigan community,” Kristen Aidif, Grand Rapids Christkindl Markt event coordinator, said.

The Board of Directors of the Downtown Market conducted extensive research on over 70 Christmas markets from around the world to create the Christkindl Markt. Aidif explained that the market will be inspired by the European markets and the old-world flare.

A courtesy rendering of the Christkindl Markt.

“When you’re thinking about European-style Christmas markets, if you haven’t been, think a little bit vintage, a little bit classic, a lot of great food like Polish dogs and currywurst and sauerkraut, pretzels and really cool confections and treats with Belgium chocolate, a lot of alpaca products made with alpaca wool, a lot of wood products. So it’s really going to reflect that European-style Christmas markets vintage feel…” she said.

The parking lot of the Downtown Market will be overrun with 8-by-12-foot vendor sheds with people selling food, drinks, presents and more.

As of the publication of this article, the vendor list includes:

Anyone interested in becoming a vendor can apply here. The deadline is July 15.

Since the market is outdoors in the winter, visitors are encouraged to bundle up and enjoy a warm beverage.

“The market shed, which is that long awning in the market parking lot, has glass doors on all sides of it now, so it’s fully enclosed. That will be turned into a Bavarian-style beverage hall with a bar where we’ll be selling gluhwein (mulled spiced wine) and hot cider and hot chocolate and a lot of different beverages,” Aidif said.

The inaugural Christkindl Markt Gluhwein mug. (Courtesy of the Christkindl Markt GR Facebook page)

The Christmas market will also sell commemorative gluhwein mugs that can be refilled, something that is very common in Europe with different cities offering its own mug design.

“I can’t wait to showcase our mug for this year. It’s beautiful. Our market designer worked on it himself. It looks a little stained glass-ish and the design is excellent. I think people are going to be really excited about that,” she said.

Just like in Europe, the Christkindl Markt plans to change up the design each year, making it a collectible item.

“We’ll also have some glass beer steins that will also be commemorative and we are working on a couple of different items as well,” Aidif said.

In addition to shopping and consuming unique food and beverages, there will be a wide variety of entertainment at the Christkindl Markt, both on the stage and strolling throughout the market.

“(We’ll have) carolers and buskers. We’re working on Santa and Mrs. Claus visits, perhaps some storytime with Mrs. Claus. And then Saint Nicholas and Christkind, which is the big figure that’s associated with the European Christmas markets,” Aidif said.

A full list and schedule of the entertainment is expected to be released early this fall.

The Christkindl Markt plans to keep similar hours to the Downtown Market with the exception of Fridays and Saturdays. The Christkindl Markt will be open one hour later.

“We want people to be able to experience both,” Aidif said.

More information will be shared in the coming months. Visit the Christkindl Markt GR Facebook page to stay up-to-date.