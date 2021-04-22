Saugatuck Brewing buys GR-based Creston Brewery

The site of the now-closed Creston Brewery, which has been bought by Saugatuck Brewing Company. (April 22, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Creston Brewery in Grand Rapids has new ownership.

Saugatuck Brewing Company announced Thursday that it bought the brewery on Plainfield Avenue NE at Quimby Street in Grand Rapids’ Creston neighborhood.

It said Creston would keep its name and keep serving fan favorites, as well as add Saugatuck brews to the taps.

“We are very excited to bring Creston into our family of pubs and look forward to serving the Creston neighborhood and the greater Grand Rapids area with a variety of craft beers,” Saugatuck Brewing President and CEO Ric Gillette said in a statement.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission still has to OK the sale before it’s finalized.

Creston’s taproom had been closed since March of last year.