GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kriss Kringle will return to Grand Rapids this year after the city brought together a number of organizations to save the annual Santa Parade.

The Gentex Grand Rapids Santa Claus Parade is scheduled for Nov. 18.

The Grand Rapids Junior Chamber said two weeks ago that it was canceling the parade this year, citing a “recent leadership changeover and chapter capacity constraints.”

Office of Grand Rapids Special Events Manager Evette Pittman said that after the cancellation was announced, the office heard from people who wanted it “to do everything possible to keep this great tradition alive. We went to work immediately to do just that.”

It looped in a number of organizers, volunteers and business leaders, including people who have helped organize the Amway River Bank Run, St. Patrick’s Day Parade and fireworks displays, to collaborate with the Junior Chamber and make the parade happen.

“Like everyone, we were saddened by the news of the parade’s cancellation,” Gentex Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications Craig Piersma said in a statement. “But we’re beyond thrilled to be back as the event’s title sponsor, knowing that so many have stepped up to make sure our kids have a great Santa Parade again this year.”

In addition to Gentex, other sponsors include Meijer, Experience Grand Rapids, AHC Hospitality and WOOD TV8.

“Our involvement with The Grand Rapids Santa Clause Parade has been a part of the WOOD TV8 legacy for decades, ushering in the magic of the holiday season.” WOOD TV8 Vice President and General Manger Julie Brinks stated. “We are proud to come along side an amazing group of community leaders as the media partner in support of this special family event that brings joy to so many!”

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at Lyon Street and Monroe Avenue NW, head down Monroe to Monroe Center, continue to Division Avenue and then east on Fulton Street to Jefferson Street. It will end at First United Methodist Church. It will be followed by a party for families and kids at the church parking lot, with activities provided by the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum and Family Promise of West Michigan. Santa will make a stop at the party, too.

“I love welcoming hundreds of families downtown every year to kick off the holidays and welcome Santa back to Grand Rapids,” Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss stated. “I thank the JR Chamber for their years of hosting this event. Its institutional knowledge has been invaluable to help our committee plan this year’s event. I also appreciate those who have stepped forward to save this year’s event and encourage the community to support it with their attendance and participation.”