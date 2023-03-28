GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Whiskey Festival is coming back to DeVos Place this Saturday.

Rick Pink, an event organizer, said visitors can sample American whiskey, Kentucky bourbon, Scotch whisky, Japanese Whisky, rye whiskey, and flavored whiskey.

The event is happening Saturday, April 1. Tickets are $49 for general admission and $69 for VIP. VIP guests can enter starting at 6 p.m. and general admission ticket holders can enter at 7 p.m.

You can find more information at the Grand Rapids Whiskey Fest website.