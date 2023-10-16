GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Country music artist Sam Hunt has announced he’ll be coming to West Michigan next year.

The “Body Like A Back Road” singer will be kicking off his “Outskirts” tour with a stop at the Van Andel Arena on Feb. 22, 2024. Opening for him will be Bretty Young and Lily Rose.

Tickets go on sale for the artist presale Wednesday at 10 a.m. The general sale will start Friday at 10 a.m.

Also on Friday, Hunt will be releasing his latest song, “Came The Closest.”

“We’re gonna have a house partyyy,” Van Andel Arena wrote in a Facebook post announcing the concert.