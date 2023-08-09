GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Salvation Army Kroc Center will host its Kroc Block Party event Friday.

The event will being at 5:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. The Kroc Block Party will feature a giant slip-and-slide, worship music from the Kroc Church team and family fitness class demonstrations. Community partners will have free ice cream treats and a mobile gaming truck, in addition to other activities.

“That’s what we really want to do, be a place that people can connect with the organizations that are also serving our neighborhood,” Jon Shaner, marketing director for the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center, said. “We know that it takes a village and so it’s really about being a place where other organizations can reach out to our neighborhood as well and utilizing our great outdoor campus.”

Those with transportation needs can ride The Rapid`s Silver Line, which stops directly in front of the Kroc Center.

Families are also encouraged to learn more about Kroc Center membership, along with Kroc Church and other programs open to the public.

The event will be canceled in the event of heavy rain or lightning. Visit GrKrocCenter.org, the Kroc Center’s Facebook page or call 616.588.7200 for more information.