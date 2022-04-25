GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Salvation Army is bringing a new concert series to West Michigan this summer.

The Red Shield Summer Concert Series features free, family-friendly outdoor shows. The three-weekend event will be held at the Kroc Center’s outdoor amphitheater, located at 2500 Division Ave. in Grand Rapids.

Each concert will also provide a free diner from the Salvation Army’s mobile kitchen for the first 200 people.

The performers all have Michigan ties. The concert on May 18 will focus on community with a dueling piano show by Cool2Duel. On June 22, the Salvation Army will honor military members and their families during a red, white and blue themed night with saxophonist Steve Spees. The final show on August 17 will celebrate back to school with local youth musicians and Miss Michigan 1984 Barbara Jean.

No tickets or registration is required. Donations are encouraged. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

