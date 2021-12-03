Sales pending for The BOB and concert venue in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two of downtown Grand Rapids’ biggest nightlife hot spots could be about to change hands.

Ray Kisor, the listing agent for The B.O.B. and the adjacent 20 Monroe Live concert venue, told News 8 that sales are pending for both.

He said there are two separate buyers and that both deals are expected to close early next year. He wouldn’t identify the buyers or their plans for the buildings.

The Gilmore Collection put up both buildings for sale in November 2020, listing The B.O.B. for $15.5 million and 20 Monroe Live for $16.5 million.

The B.O.B. opened in 1997 in a more-than-century old, four-story building at 20 Monroe Ave. NW that had been vacant for decades. It’s home to three restaurants, a brewery, a nightclub and a comedy club.

20 Monroe Live, now GLC Live at 20 Monroe, is a concert venue that was built in 2017 and can seat up to 2,600 patrons. It only recently reopened for shows after COVID-19 had shut it down.

The head of the local visitors and convention bureau, Experience Grand Rapids, hopes the new owners won’t change much.

“Our visitors love it,” said Doug Small, president and CEO of Experience Grand Rapids. “It’s not only located in a great spot, but there’s just a variety of activity that goes on in there. Between 20 Monroe Live and the restaurants and the bars, within walking distance of the convention complex, it’s terrific.

“Of course I’m wishful thinking — it’s not my money to throw around — but if we could keep it like it is now, or similar to what it is now, I think it will be successful.”