Sale pending on iconic Kale’s Korner Bar in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A week after going up for sale, an iconic bar on Grand Rapids’ West Side appears to have a new owner.

Jeff Tucker with real estate firm Bradley Company confirms the sale of Kale’s Korner Bar is pending. While Tucker wouldn’t disclose when the deal was made, a timestamp shows the listing’s status was last updated online at 12 a.m. Sunday.

(A March 17, 2021 photo shows Kale’s Korner Bar at the corner of Bridge Street and Alabama Avenue NW.)

Tucker said the hopeful buyer of the property at 511 Bridge Street NW wants to remain confidential. Tucker wouldn’t disclose their plans for the bar and adjacent parking lot.

Kale’s Korner Bar hit the market one week ago with a price tag of $1.35 million. However, it’s unclear how much the .35-acre property actually went for.

Kale’s Korner Bar shut down at the start of the pandemic and never reopened. Robert Kale, who owned the bar for 43 years with his wife, died in October.

An undated photo of Robert Kale. (Courtesy: The Kale family)

His daughter, Kitty Kale, told News 8 last week her father liked the changes the West Side has been undergoing.

“Bridge Street has progressed so much in the last couple of years that we’re hoping whoever buys it just builds on it and makes it an even better place than it was before. If that’s possible,” she said with a laugh.

The new developments that have been popping up around Kale’s Korner Bar for years include Meijer’s Bridge Street Market, Bridge Street Lofts and Condado Tacos at the former Red Lion site.