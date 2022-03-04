20 Monroe concert venue has sold

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Downtown Grand Rapids concert venue GLC Live at 20 Monroe has sold, its former owner confirmed Friday.

Former owner Greg Gilmore said the sale closed March 1. He said the buyer’s name and how much it went for was confidential, though it was initially listed for $16.5 million.

The listing agent for the property declined to comment to News 8.

The concert venue, which was built in 2017, can seat up to 2,600 people. It bears the initials of Gun Lake Casino, which told News 8 it also doesn’t know who the buyer is but that its naming rights continue through Live Nation, which books the venue’s shows.

A separate purchaser was lined up to buy The B.O.B., 20 Monroe’s adjacent restaurant and bar venue, but that has not happened. Gilmore, who owns The B.O.B. as part of the Gilmore Collection, said it is still hosting banquets.

“As Covid decreases and employment improves we continue to weigh all options with The B.O.B.,” Gilmore wrote in a text exchange with News 8 Friday.

The properties were put on the market in November 2020. Word came in December 2021 that both were expected to sell. In January of this year, the listing agent said the deals were on hold, vaguely citing the pandemic.