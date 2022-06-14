GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Safe Haven Ministries is partnering with community organizations to provide transitional housing for victims of domestic abuse.

Madison Church and A.Y.A. Youth Collective are local organizations that already work with families and youth who are escaping abusive situations. They will be partnering with Safe Haven Ministries to create “Safe Transitions,” a program that aims to provide transitional housing with flexible rent assistance and savings plans for both individuals and families.

“It’s working with the systems that are already in place. Both A.Y.A. and Safe Haven Ministries have systems in place where we are connecting with people, with youth, and advocating with them currently. It will be adding another layer of opportunity and service for the clients we serve,” said Rachel VerWys, the executive director of Safe Haven Ministries.

A competitive housing market makes finding an affordable place to live in Kent County difficult, especially for people who have recently fled an abusive partnership or human trafficking, according to a press release from Safe Haven Ministries.

“I think its important to understand, when we talk about this critical work we do … how our current housing climate is really contributing to some of the vulnerabilities people feel,” said VerWys.

The program is set to launch at the end of this summer.

Survivors of domestic violence and exploitation may connect with Safe Haven Ministries through their 24/7 crisis phone line or text messaging at 616.452.6664 or on web chat at shmgr.org. Youth experiencing homelessness may connect with A.Y.A. through their phone at 616.406.3945 or online at www.ayayouth.org.