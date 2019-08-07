Russo’s International Market closing after 114 years

An undated courtesy photo of G.B. Russo & Son/Russo’s International Market on 29th Street in Grand Rapids. (Russo’s International Market/Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A grocery store that’s served Grand Rapids for more than a century is closing for good.

The owners of Russo’s International Market announced Wednesday that they’re closing their last remaining store located at 2770 29th Street.

“After almost 115 years of serving the West Michigan community, G.B. Russo & Son/Russo’s International Market will be saying ciao for the last time. With great thought and consideration, Phil and Dave Russo have chosen to close their business, retire and relax,” the owners said in a Facebook post.

The Russo family thanked employees and the community, which “has become our family over the years.”

Russo’s grocery store at 241 West Fulton Street in Grand Rapids.

The announcement comes about 15 months after Russo’s announced it was closing its grocery store in downtown Grand Rapids. The second store at 241 West Fulton Street had been open for about eight months.

Russo’s International Market on 29th Street will close sometime in September.