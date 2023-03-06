GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Library is hosting a series of classes to teach about ‘rural life for urbanites.’

The Gardening Experiences for Beginners three-event series will teach people about things like gardening in small spaces, canning and foraging. Bridget Ward, a GRPL Branch Manager, said the events are aimed at helping with food access in smaller places.

“We just want to show people that you don’t need a large yard to engage in these activities,” Ward said.

She said things like gardening can help families facing high food costs.

“Especially with food prices rising, it’s a great way to save money as well,” she said.

The ‘Gardening in Small Spaces‘ class will take place on Thursday, March 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Berean Baptist Church, located at 1574 Coit Avenue NE. The ‘Canning and Preservation Techniques‘ class will take place on Thursday, April 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Berean Baptist church.

The ‘Wild World of Foraging‘ event will take place on Thursday, April 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Huff Park, located at 2399 Ball Avenue NE. That class is limited to 15 people, so you much register in advance.

More information about the events can be found at grpl.org.

