GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Riverside Park will be the site for a major rugby tournament this weekend.

On Saturday, the local men’s and women’s club teams, the Grand Rapids Gazelles and the Grand Rapids Growlers, will host the 32nd annual Rock Hard Sevens tournament. It will feature teams from across the Midwest including some high school teams

“The tournament fosters inclusivity across body type, gender and age,” Rachel Casaccia with the tournament said in a statement to News 8.

