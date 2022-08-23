GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids restaurant is set to reopen as a pizza place.

Royals, located at 701 Wealthy St. SE near Eastern Avenue, will have its grand opening on Tuesday, Aug. 30, according to its Instagram account.

The Royals Instagram page describes it as “a modern take on the classic neighborhood pizza parlor and sports bar.”

All In Hospitality Group LLC, which also owns Donkey, Hancock and Winchester, shut down the brunch restaurant a few months ago, WOOD TV8’s partner MiBiz reports.

“We did phenomenal business on the weekends for brunch, but during the week nobody was craving what we were offering,” Paul Lee, the co-owner of All In Hospitality Group LLC, told MiBiz. “It was just a struggle trying to fill those other days and we kept chasing ideas and finally said we need to shut it down. It allowed us to hit pause and think about what we wanted to do.”

According to MiBiz, Royals will serve stone-baked pizza and will have a full bar.