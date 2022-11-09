GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Royals, a Wealthy Street restaurant that recently reopened as a pizza spot, has closed its doors for good.

The spot at 701 Wealthy St. SE near Eastern Avenue had opened as a brunch spot during the pandemic and then closed in 2022. A few months later, on Aug. 30, it reopened as a pizza place.

In a Wednesday Facebook post, All In Hospitality Group LLC, which also owns Donkey, Hancock and Winchester, announced it would be closing permanently.

“The past 2.5 years have been a struggle. With our grand opening falling on the same day we were mandated to close (due to COVID), we had quite the rocky start,” the Facebook post says. “We limped through the pandemic, only to fall victim to a massive hospitality employee shortage, supply chain issues, and rising costs on everything restaurant related.”

It cited “emotions, pandemic excuses, and honestly a little bit of ego,” for waiting until this summer to make the change to a pizza concept.

“While this change showed promise, it wasn’t nearly enough to move Royals in the right direction,” the Facebook posts says. “This decision was not easy, especially as we consider the amazing team of individuals who worked so hard to keep this restaurant going. Although we are heartbroken to let this go, we will continue to work hard to ensure our other businesses continue to thrive.

“We can honestly say we gave it everything and couldn’t be prouder of our team for giving it their all.”

All In Hospitality thanked those who had supported the restaurant.