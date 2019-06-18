Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly hologram concert coming to GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An unusual concert coming to Grand Rapids will bring two rock ‘n’ roll legends back to life.

Holograms of Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly will take the stage at DeVos Performance Hall on Oct. 27  as part of The Rock N’ Roll Dream Tour.

Still images from video provided by BASE Hologram show the holograms for Buddy Holly (left) and Roy Orbison. (Base Hologram)

BASE Hologram says its hologram performers will be accompanied by a live band and backup singers and remastered audio, transporting fans back in time.

Orbison hit the charts with hits like “Oh, Pretty Woman,” “You Got It,” “Only the Lonely,” and “Crying,” before his death in 1988. “Peggy Sue” crooner Buddy Holly died in 1959.

Tickets to the holographic-based live concert go on sale Friday.

