GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Rosa Parks Circle is “still waiting for the weather to cooperate for ice making” and won’t be opening until at least Wednesday.

In a post on Facebook, the city said it would reevaluate on Wednesday morning.

The ice rink was at limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions during the 2020 season. Last season, it was under construction and ice skating was moved to the Van Andel Arena.

Once this season begins, the rink will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. through Feb. 26. Visitors can walk up or make reservations two weeks in advance.

Admission is $2 for children 17 and younger and $4 for adults 18 and older. Skates are included.