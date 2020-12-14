Rosa Parks Circle ice skating starts Friday with new rules

A file image of the ice rink at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The ice rink at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids is scheduled to open Friday with some new rules.

The city said the ice-skating season in downtown will kick off at 12 p.m. Friday. The rink, located at 135 Monroe Center Street NW, will stay open until Feb. 21, weather permitting.

Admission is $2 per person. Skate rental is free with paid admission. The ice rink is open seven days a week.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city noted the following protocols will be in place:

Face coverings will be required and social distancing guidelines should be followed.

There will be a maximum of 25 skaters at one time.

All operations, including check-in and skate rental, will be outside under tents.

Skating equipment will be sanitized after each use and there will be hand sanitizer stations.

Skaters will be required to reserve one-hour blocks of skating time online or by calling 616.456.3696, option 1. Reservations can be made up to two weeks in advance.

More information can be found on the city’s website or by following the rink on Facebook.