Rosa Parks Circle ice rink to open Nov. 29

A file image of the ice rink at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The ice rink in downtown Grand Rapids will open next week, assuming the weather cooperates.

The Rosa Parks Circle ice rink should be open at 3 p.m. Nov. 29. It would close Feb. 23.

The city says that if temperatures allow, crews will start laying down ice on Nov. 25.

>>Online: Rink hours

Admission, including skate rental, is $1 for children 17 and under and $3 for adults.

WOTV’s Maranda is covering the children’s skating fee and giving out hot chocolate from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays all season.

The city says more than 40,000 people went skating at the rink last year.