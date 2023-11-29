GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The ice rink at Rosa Parks Circle is set to open Thursday.

If the weather cooperates, the opening will be just in time for Friday’s Christmas tree lighting.

The rink was originally scheduled to open on Nov. 24, but the city of Grand Rapids postponed it, saying the weather was too warm.

“Those warmer temps make it so much more difficult to get good, solid ice that we want for the safety of the skaters,” David Marquardt, the city’s director of Parks and Recreation, told News 8.

Warm temperatures made for a watery ice rink at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids on Feb. 9, 2023.

Once the rink opens, it will be available each day through Feb. 24. Skating costs $4 for adults and includes a skate rental. For those 17 and under, it’s $2.

The rink allows walk-ups, but you can also reserve a skating window on the city’s website.