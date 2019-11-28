Rosa Parks Circle ice rink opening pushed back

A preliminary layer of ice on Rosa Parks Circle for the rink. (Nov. 24, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The opening of the ice rink at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids has been delayed to noon on Dec. 4, the city says.

The rink was supposed to open Friday and crews have been trying to lay ice all week, but weather hasn’t cooperated to make that ice ready for skates.

A worker sprays water on the Rosa Parks Circle to build ice for the rink. (Nov. 26, 2019)

Admission, including skate rental, is $1 for children 17 and under and $3 for adults.

>>Online: Rink hours

There will be various events at the rink throughout winter, and WOOD TV8’s Maranda is covering the children’s skating fee and giving out hot chocolate from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays all season.

The rink will stay open until Feb. 23, weather permitting.