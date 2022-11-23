GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Rosa Parks Circle ice rink is preparing to welcome back skaters at full capacity Friday.

During the 2020 season, the ice rink had limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions. During the 2021 season, Rosa Parks Circle was under construction. Ice skating was moved to the Van Andel Arena.

“This is such an important part of the city. People look forward to skating on the ice rink here at Rosa Parks,” said Steve Krogman, Grand Rapids Parks and Operations Maintenance Supervisor. “To have this open again, there is a lot of excitement for that.”

City crews have spent the last three days setting the rink and preparing for skaters.

“Having a fire hose and turning on the water. Not so much flooding it, it’s kind of letting it spray into light layers and letting it freeze,” said Krogman.

Underneath the rink is 34,000 feet to piping where glycol circulates. Glycol allows for the rink to stay frozen and thick all winter long. Weather can play a role in ice consistency as well.

“The sun is not our friend,” said Krogman.

Unfortunately for skaters, sunshine, temperatures above freezing and rain are all in the forecast. As of Wednesday afternoon, the rink was not frozen enough to allow skaters or a Zamboni. Friday’s opening may be postponed. Rest assured, the city promises to open as soon as the ice is set.

The “no skating” sign remains up for now as ice remains too thin.

The ice rink will stay open until Feb. 26. Visitors can walk up or make reservations for as much as two weeks prior. Additional dates will open up in the coming weeks. The rink is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Admission is $2 for children 17 and younger and $4 for adults ages 18 and older. Skates are included.