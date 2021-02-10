Rosa Park Circle ice skating extended through end of February

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If haven’t made it to the ice rink in downtown Grand Rapids, you still have time to skate at Rosa Parks Circle.

The city announced Wednesday it will be extending the ice-skating season downtown by a week with the last day being Sunday, Feb. 28.

Skaters will be required to reserve one-hour blocks of skating time online or by calling 616.456.3696, option 1. Reservations for the last week of skating go live at 12 p.m. Thursday.

Admission is $2 per person. Skate rental is free with paid admission. The ice rink is open seven days a week.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city noted the following protocols will be in place:

Face coverings will be required and social distancing guidelines should be followed.

There will be a maximum of 25 skaters at one time.

All operations, including check-in and skate rental, will be outside under tents.

Skating equipment will be sanitized after each use and there will be hand sanitizer stations.

More information can be found on the city’s website or by following the rink on Facebook.