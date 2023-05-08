GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A fun night out with some good brews in Grand Rapids will all be to support an important cause.

It’s being put on by Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan. The money raised will help families of hospitalized children.

This is the sixth year for the fundraiser. Organizers say attendees can check out local craft beverages from 14 different establishments.

“Tacos El Cunado on Alpine, they’re providing dinner, our local McDonald’s owners and operators will be providing fresh fries and nuggets. We’ll have ice cream, yard games, so many things. It’s just a really fun community event and a great way to give back and support the Ronald McDonald House,” said Megan Zars, Senior Marketing Manager, Ronald McDonald House Charities, West Michigan.

The charity provides free places for families of hospitalized children to stay when they come to Grand Rapids hospitals.

“This event makes sure that families can come here and stay for free. Because they don’t have to pay for a single thing. Food is provided, transportation. Everything they need is absolutely for free for them, so they can focus on what’s most important, which is the health of their child,” said Zars.

The Red Shoe Brew is happening May 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Ronald McDonald House location on Cedar Street in northeast Grand Rapids.

Tickets are $45 online at the Ronald McDonald House Charities website and $50 at the door.