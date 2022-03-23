GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wednesday was a big day for Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan — the charity is celebrated its 32nd birthday and announced that in-house volunteers are allowed to return.

Since 2020, staff members have been doing the work to keep the house running, and capacity has been limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The charity announced Wednesday that capacity limits have been lifted and the need for volunteers is great.

The charity helps keep families together when their child is being treated at the hospital, providing meals, a place to sleep and rides to and from the hospital for free. Volunteers help with that, as well as helping maintain the 5-acre property.

Executives with Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan said that work makes a difference for families when they need it most.

“Our goal is to provide as much care and comfort as we can for our families so they don’t have to worry about what their everyday needs are. We help to take that away from them,” executive director Ellen Carpenter said. “So our volunteers are the way that we help deliver those services to the families.”

“As a 17-room house, we really rely on volunteers to fill the gaps and do things like provide fresh

laundry for families, provide shuttle rides to the hospital so they can see their kids, warm meals every night and so much more,” Volunteer Services Manager Kortney Hapner added.

Anyone interested in volunteering with the charity can visit Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan’s website.