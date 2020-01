GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Westbound I-196 is closed just east of Market Avenue Tuesday afternoon due to a rollover crash that involved a semi-truck.

It happened just before 4 p.m.

Officials say westbound I-196 traffic is exiting at the Lake Michigan Drive exit. They say no traffic can enter at the westbound Lake Michigan Drive entrance ramp at this time.

Rollover crash on I-196. (Jan. 21, 2020)

Officials say no one was hurt during the crash.

News 8 will provide updates as to when the road will reopen.