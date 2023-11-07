GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’ve never experienced roller derby, this weekend is your chance to check it out along with a whole lot of extra entertainment.

Amy LeClaire has been involved with roller derby in Grand Rapids for 18 years.

“I was looking for something that involved cardiovascular activity, some challenge to my every day. I was in grad school, so I (was) looking for a new outlet. I just love playing a team sport. I love trying new things … I’ve been hooked,” said LeClaire.

Grand Raggidy Roller Derby will hold the Dragons Vs. Unicorns Freshie Scrimmage Saturday, November 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at JAM Sports in Grandville.

“We have newer skater games. Those who have been skating since 2021 to the present that are cleared to play in a game, we have a special opportunity for them,” said LeClaire.

Spectators are encouraged to bring non-perishable items to donate. The food will benefit Green Apple Pantry.

During halftime, there will be an “Elaine Dance Off.”

“Elaine from Seinfeld was known for her unique dance moves. Anyone there that wants to sign up, we have three judges that will be judging them and their sweet dance moves,” said LeClaire.

Tickets for the event are $10 if purchased ahead of time and $15 at the door.