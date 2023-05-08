GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new season of roller derby is here in Grand Rapids.

Grand Raggidy Roller Derby has officially started up again as part of the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association. This season, GRRD is made up of two separate teams: the All-Stars, who compete for rankings internationally, and the Attack, who battle teams across Michigan and the Midwest.

The teams had a doubleheader on April 29 and will look to dominate at their next match on May 13 against the two Kalamazoo teams at Griff’s Georgetown Ice Arena starting at 4:30 p.m. While they aim to win, the main goal for the GRRD is to promote the sport of roller derby.

“Our mission is to provide an inclusive environment for league members to push themselves towards excellence both on and off the track, create a diverse team, and extend those ideas through community outreach and engagement,” Mandy Samuels with GRRD said in a statement.

Roller derby has blossomed into a more popular sport over the years. GRRD is just one of over 400 members part of the WFTDA.

